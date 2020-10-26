AirPods Pro returns to $200 with ANC, Hey Siri, more ($49 off)

-
Smartphone AccessoriesAppleHeadphones
Get this deal Reg. $249 $200

B&H offers Apple AirPods Pro for $199.99 shipped. As a comparison, they typically go for $249 but are discounted to $219 at Amazon currently. Today’s deal is in-line with our previous mentions outside of Prime Day. AirPods Pro offer Apple’s upgraded truly wireless earbud experience with active noise cancellation, access to Hey Siri, and adaptive EQ to match your ear’s shape. You can count on 5-hours of listening time plus an extra 24-hours with the included battery case. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Save $70 and go with Apple’s second-generation AirPods. You’ll miss out on the active noise cancellation features and that new design, but there’s still a whole lot to like here, including Hey Siri and stellar battery life.

You’ll find additional headphone deals in the latest eBay promotion that takes 15% off big names like Bose and others. Today’s Anker sale also features a selection of truly wireless headphones worth a look.

Apple AirPods Pro feature:

  • Active noise cancellation for immersive sound
  • Transparency mode for hearing and connecting with the world around you
  • Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips for a customizable fit
  • Sweat and water resistant
  • Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices
  • Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Headphones

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Home Depot 1-day grill and patio sale takes up to 40% o...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Caudabe's new minimalist iPhone 12 cases
Show More Comments

Related

AirPods Pro are $199 for a limited time with ANC, Hey Siri, more ($50 off)

$199 Learn More

Powerbeats Pro, Bose QC 35 II, and latest Sony ANCs all hit Amazon low prices

Shop now! Learn More

Best Buy and Amazon kick-off big Apple event sales ahead of next week’s keynote

Shop now! Learn More

Sony’s new WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones fall to $273 (Reg. $350), more from $65

From $65 Learn More
30% off

SOUNDPEATS Wireless Earbuds with USB-C power bank case 25% off + more from $23

$23+ Learn More

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 hit new low for Prime Day, more up to 60% off

Save 60% Learn More

Jabra’s Elite 85h ANC Headphones fall to low of $180 (Save 28%), more from $32

Up to 50% Learn More

Sony’s popular WF-1000XM3 ANC Earbuds return to $178 ($50 off), more from $148

From $148 Learn More