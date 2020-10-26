Save an extra 15% on cert. refurb Bose ANC headphones, Chromebooks, and more

After launching a new certified refurbished store last week, eBay is now taking an extra 15% off a selection of tech, home goods, and more when code PICKCR15 has been applied at checkout. One highlight is on the Bose ANC Headphones 700 for $254.96 shipped. Down from the original $399 going rate, you’d pay $379 at Amazon in new condition right now with today’s offer amounting to 36% in savings and marking a new all-time low by $15. Featuring active noise cancellation, the Bose Headphones 700 also deliver 20-hour battery life, levels of audio filtering, as well as built-in Alexa and Assistant control. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and ships with a 2-year warranty. Head below for more of our top picks.

Just like the lead deal, everything in eBay’s refurbished promotion now comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. You can learn more about the new policies right here, but be sure to check out all of our other top picks below. And don’t forget to apply the aforementioned code to lock-in the additional savings.

Other notable picks include:

Speaking of headphones, be sure to check out Anker’s latest batch of discounted smartphone accessories and more from $24. Then swing by all of the audio discounts in this morning’s OontZ Gold Box starting at $18.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

