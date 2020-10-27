With November on the horizon, retailers are ramping up their efforts to prepare shoppers for the holiday season. We’ve already seen quite a few Black Friday ads for the year drop, but today, we’re turning our attention to what Target has in store for us in the toy department for 2020. With all of the usual brands spread through its 88 pages, you’ll definitely want to head below for all of the highlights from the Target Toy Book 2020.

Target’s Toy Book highlights 2020’s top gifts

Plenty of other retailers have already weighed in on the subject of top toys this year, making Target one of the last to unveil its top picks. So far, Amazon and Walmart have already dished out its nominations, and it looks like Target is in good company with its selections.

This time around, all of the usual brands are making an appearance front and center. Throughout 2020’s Target Toy Book, you’ll find highlights from LEGO, Fisher-Price, Star Wars, and the list goes on. We’ve come to expect the same collection of toys year after year at this point, and there aren’t too many entries on the list that are surprising. There are some newer additions this year, though, with Fortnite having a much greater presence than we’ve seen before.

Some of the year’s top picks include:

Alongside its overall highlights, the 2020 Target Toy Book is also breaking down some of the more sought after products by age range. So if you’re only interested in seeing what younger kids may be wishing for, there are a few different categories to check out.

Unfortunately for parents looking to keep tech off the list, the Target Toy Book for 2020 is filled with plenty of consoles and other electronics. While we were impressed that Amazon reigned it in from past years, Target isn’t changing much up and has the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch towards the top of its list.

But when it’s all said and done, Target, for the most part, does seem to be promoting the kind of gifts you’d expect from a toy book this time around in 2020. You can browse through the entire batch of recommendations right here on this landing page for a closer look at what your kids might be expecting under the tree.



















We're expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what's certain to be a November to remember.

