It’s Wednesday morning and that means it’s time to gather up all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We spotted a solid deal on Norton 360 for Mac in this morning’s Gold Box, but for now it’s on to today’s best mobile and desktop app deals via Apple’s digital storefronts. Our collection is highlighted by the Beholder series as well as Lovecraft’s Untold Stories, AR Spiders, and the beloved Stardew Valley. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Light | Long Exposure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AR Spiders: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Koi: $3 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Sword/Shield $40, Watch Dogs Legion $50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Stocks Live+ Best Stock Market: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Card Maker Creator for YugiOh: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Age of Rivals: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Poison-202 Vintage Synthesizer: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Toki Tori: $1 (Reg. $5)

More on Beholder:

A totalitarian State controls every aspect of private and public life. Laws are oppressive. Surveillance is total. Privacy is dead. You are the State-installed manager of an apartment building. Your daily routine involves making the building a sweet spot for tenants, who will come and go. However, that is simply a facade that hides your real mission. The State has appointed you to SPY ON YOUR TENANTS! Your primary task is to covertly watch your tenants and eavesdrop on their conversations. You must BUG their apartments while they’re away, SEARCH their belongings for whatever can threaten the authority of the State, and PROFILE them for your superiors. You must also REPORT anyone capable of violating the laws or plotting subversive activities against the State to the authorities.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!