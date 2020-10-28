Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Sword/Shield $40, Watch Dogs Legion $50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Pokémon Sword and Shield for $39.99 shipped. After seeing a brief price drop from $60 to $40 last week, Amazon is once again offering the latest Pokémon RPG at one of the best prices we have tracked. Travel to the new Galar region to unravel “the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta.” Head over to our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect and here’s everything you need to know about the new Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion. But be sure to head below for additional deals on Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Episode I Racer, MediEvil, Metro Redux, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- NEW Switch eShop sale up to 75% off
- PlayStation Plus from $32 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Watch Dogs Legion pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Releases tomorrow
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy $10 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast $5 (Reg. $10)
- MediEvil PS4 $13 (Reg. $30)
- Metro Redux PSN $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock: The Collection on Xbox One $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $30 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4 at $16 (Reg. $40)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima $10 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Hotline Miami Collection $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Ape Out $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Splatoon 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $40 (Reg. $60)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation Switch $20 (Reg. $35)
- Wheel of Fortune Switch $8 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $9 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $12 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Jurassic World $12 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO The Incredibles $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Kingdom: New Lands $3 (Reg. $15)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered $5 (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Don’t Starve Switch Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 $34 (Reg. $40)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $30 (Reg. $40)
- Cat Quest $2 (Reg. $13)
- Cat Quest II $10 (Reg. $15)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $14.50 (Reg. $20+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe pre-order $60
- Watch Dogs Legion pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Destiny 2 Beyond Light takes you into the darkness on November 10
Official Xbox Series X walkthrough showcases Quick Resume, UI details, more
Apex Legends Nintendo Switch port delayed till next year
Change the color of your PlayStation 5 with these custom plates
Nintendo is permanently making Joy-Con replacements more affordable
Fight or Fright returns to Apex Legends with new October LTM
Atari unveils new portable Mini PONG Jr. arcade machine with 7.9-inch display
HyperX’s all-new Cloud II Wireless headset is a new take on a classic
