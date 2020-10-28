Razer has kicked off a new up to 50% off Halloween sale on a selection of gaming accessories stating at $50 shipped. While you’ll find discounted keyboards, headsets, and Ultrabooks, our top pick is on the Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse for $79.99. Usually selling for $90, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, matches the third-best we’ve seen, and comes within $10 of our previous mention. Centered around an esports-grade 16,000 DPI optical sensor, Razer’s Mamba Elite Mouse sports a corded form-factor alongside nine programmable macro buttons for customizing your gameplay experience. In true Razer fashion, you’ll also find Chroma RGB lighting included, as well. Over 6,100 customers have agreed upon a 4.6/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our Chroma Cave series. Head below for more.

Another highlight from the Razer Halloween sale is on its Raiju Mobile Gamepad at $74.99. Down from the usual $150 price tag, today’s offer beats Amazon’s competing price cut by $25 and marks a new all-time low. Razer’s Raiju Mobile controller delivers an Android-friendly gaming experience for those looking to elevate their portable gaming rigs. Rated 4/5 stars from over 190 customers.

Other top picks from the Razer Halloween sale:

You’ll find even more discounts over in our PC gaming guide if none of the deals in the Razer Halloween sale are quite the right fit for your battlestation. But regardless, you’ll absolutely want to check out the news from AMD today on its latest unveils.

Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse features:

The Razer Mamba Elite features our acclaimed Razer 5G advanced optical sensor with true 16, 000 DPI and Razer Mechanical mouse switches with extended durability of up to 50 million clicks. Get more control with 9 programmable buttons, Each one easily configured through Razer Synapse 3, and save up to 5 profiles to your mouse with on-board memory.

