Twelve South’s leather Journal case protects your iPad Pro at $55 (Save 45%)

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South Journal for previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $54.86 shipped. Also matched directly from Twelve South. Having dropped from $100, today’s discount amounts to 45% in savings, beats our previous mention by $35, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Delivering a genuine leather home for your 12.9-inch iPad Pro, this case doubles as a stand with multiple viewing angles for propping up your device. On top of its hard back design for extra protection, there’s an interior pocket for storing a compact Bluetooth keyboard and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars. And for a better idea of what to expect from a leather Twelve South iPad case, dive into our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review on the brand’s BookBook cover. Head below for more.

If you can live without the Twelve South quality or branding, going with this well-reviewed leather folio case for $21 at Amazon is a great way to save further. It won’t provide quite the same overall protection, but will still be able to keep the screen covered while also doubling as a stand. It comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 11,700 customers.

For more ways to outfit your setup with Twelve South gear, we’re still tracking a 25% discount on its HiRise Wireless Charger. Right now, it’s down to $60, marking one of the best prices to date. I picked up this charger earlier in the week and have been pretty impressed with the build quality so far.

Twelve South iPad Pro Journal features:

Journal for iPad Pro is a gorgeous leather case that doubles as a viewing stand and typing wedge exclusively for iPad Pro. A built-in shell securely holds your iPad Pro while showcasing the Liquid Retina edge to edge display. Journal for iPad Pro also includes storage space for your Apple Pencil so you can keep track of it while charging on-the-go.

