iPhone 11/Pro/Max all discounted from $550 today only (Cert. Refurb)

-
Applewoot
Get this deal Up to 40% From $550

Today only, Woot offers various iPhone 11/Pro models in certified refurbished condition from $549.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro Max from $919.99. Originally $1,099, today’s deal is amongst the best we’ve seen in fully unlocked condition and a rare discount.

The latest iPhones from Apple feature a Liquid Retina HD display with new dual or three camera systems designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, they sport FaceID, support for wireless charging, and more. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. More below.

iPhone 11 is also on sale from $549.99 in certified refurbished condition as part of today’s sale. That’s down nearly $80 from the new condition price and another rare discount for those looking for a fully unlocked option. We’ve seen it for less when locked into a 24-month contract, but otherwise, these discounts have been hard to come by.

Make the most of your purchase and savings today by going with Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for $19. This model offers charging speeds up to 10W with compatible models and its standup design makes easy to keep tabs on notifications and more while powering up.

Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the latest price drops on Macs, iPhones, and iPad following this week’s event.

iPhone 11 Pro Max features:

Shoot 4K videos, beautiful portraits, and sweeping landscapes with the all-new dual-camera system. Capture your best low-light photos with Night mode. See true-to-life color in your photos, videos, and games on the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. Experience unprecedented performance with A13 Bionic for gaming, augmented reality (AR), and photography. Do more and charge less with all-day battery life. And worry less with water resistance up to 2 meters for 30 minutes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
This work bench holds 500-pounds and folds flat when yo...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Flo by Moen Smart Water Valve from $331, more

Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: September 11, 2020

Listen Now Listen now

Destiny 2 Beyond Light takes you into the darkness on November 10

Learn More
50% off

This 14-in-1 multi-tool even has a flashlight for just $10 Prime shipped

$10 Learn More
Near low

Convert your deadbolt to finally be smart with Kwikset’s kit, now $30 Prime shipped

$30 Learn More
35% off

ORIA’s 60-in-1 and 142-in-1 precision tool kits drop as low as $12.50 Prime shipped

$12.50+ Learn More

LUMI review: Learning to play piano Guitar Hero-style with a wireless iOS controller

Learn More
Save now

Add RGB lighting to your space with 33- or 66-foot LED strips priced from $16.50

From $16 Learn More