iPhone 11/Pro/Max all discounted from $550 today only (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers various iPhone 11/Pro models in certified refurbished condition from $549.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro Max from $919.99. Originally $1,099, today’s deal is amongst the best we’ve seen in fully unlocked condition and a rare discount.

The latest iPhones from Apple feature a Liquid Retina HD display with new dual or three camera systems designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, they sport FaceID, support for wireless charging, and more. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. More below.

iPhone 11 is also on sale from $549.99 in certified refurbished condition as part of today’s sale. That’s down nearly $80 from the new condition price and another rare discount for those looking for a fully unlocked option. We’ve seen it for less when locked into a 24-month contract, but otherwise, these discounts have been hard to come by.

Make the most of your purchase and savings today by going with Anker’s 10W Wireless Charging Stand for $19. This model offers charging speeds up to 10W with compatible models and its standup design makes easy to keep tabs on notifications and more while powering up.

iPhone 11 Pro Max features:

Shoot 4K videos, beautiful portraits, and sweeping landscapes with the all-new dual-camera system. Capture your best low-light photos with Night mode. See true-to-life color in your photos, videos, and games on the 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display. Experience unprecedented performance with A13 Bionic for gaming, augmented reality (AR), and photography. Do more and charge less with all-day battery life. And worry less with water resistance up to 2 meters for 30 minutes.

