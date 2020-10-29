Save $405 on Motorola razr 5G, more Android smartphones at up to 50% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of Android smartphones and more from Motorola, Samsung, and LG starting at $20. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the Motorola razr 5G at $994.99. Down from its $1,399 going rate, today’s offer saves you $405, beats our previous discount by $205, and marks a new all-time low. Motorola’s second-generation razr folding phone still delivers a nostalgic design but with the addition of 5G alongside its 6.2-inch OLED display and 48MP camera. There’s 256GB of internal storage and a Snapdragon 765G to power the experience. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

While you’ll find all of the best app deals and freebies for decking out your new device right here, there are plenty of other hardware deals live in our Android guide right now, too. Pixel 4a has droped to just $5 per month, and you can score a unique dual screen experience with LG’s G8X ThinQ Smartphone at $450 off.

Introducing the new motorola razr, where iconic, flippable design meets the latest 5G speed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor in an unmistakably modern look. When closed, the convenient Quick View display keeps you connected. Take beautiful photos with the 48 MP with OIS and Quad Pixel technology doubles as an advanced selfie camera. Flip open and continue your experience on a 6.2” pOLED full touchscreen. Pocketable meets powerful with an all-day battery and Turbo Power charging. Discover the new razr.