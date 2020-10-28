Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Hidden Folks, Beholder, Battlevoid, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Get this deal Reg. $1+ FREE+

It is now time to dive into all of today’s best Android game and app deals. After seeing Stardew Valley, one of the best mobile RPGs out there, go 50% off this morning, today is shaping up to be a notable one in Android app price drops. Not only do we have a series solid freebies, but you’ll also find deals on titles like Hidden Folks, Beholder, Battlevoid: Sector Siege, The School – White Day, Todo Task Reminder Pro + Widget, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by this Pixel 4a promotion alongside LG’s G8X ThinQ Smartphone with a detachable second screen at $450 off. Those offers join ongoing price drops on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra and the Galaxy S20 FE at up to $200 off as well as Samsung’s Galaxy A71 Smartphone. Today also saw a $50 drop on Samsung’s Galaxy Fit activity tracker while offers on the brand’s Galaxy Tab S6 tablet are still alive and well. On the accessory side of things, there is plenty of Anker charging gear on sale right now, not to mention the Android-friendly Furbo pet cam and everything you’ll find in this morning’s roundup as well. 

Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Sword/Shield $40, Watch Dogs Legion $50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Hidden Folks:

Search for hidden folks in hand-drawn, interactive, miniature landscapes. Unfurl tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors, and poke some crocodiles! Rooooaaaarrrr!!!!! A strip of targets shows you what to look for. Tap a target for a hint, and find enough to unlock the next area.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Outfit your iPhone with must-have Anker accessories
Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Ap...
Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Beholder 1 + 2, AR Spiders, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $100

Twelve South’s leather Journal case protects your iPad Pro at $55 (Save 45%)

$55 Learn More
Reg. $139

Timbuk2’s Commute Messenger Bag totes any MacBook and an iPad: $60 (Reg. $139)

$60 Learn More

Hunter Holiday Gift Guide has hundreds of phenomenal ideas from $15

Learn More
50% off

Samsung’s Galaxy Fit activity tracker keeps tabs on sleep, steps, more for $50 (50% off)

$50 Learn More
66% off

Pixel 4a with 128GB of storage is just $5 per month

$5 per mo. Learn More
50% off

Razer launches up to 50% off Halloween sale on gaming accessories from $50

Shop now Learn More
Reg. $50+

Pocket Kershaw’s Natrix XL Carbon Fiber Knife for $28.50 (Reg. $50+)

$28.50 Learn More