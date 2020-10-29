Arlo’s HomeKit Pro 3 System drops to $300 (Save 25%) + Video Doorbell, more from $100

Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 3 2-Camera Security System for $299.99 shipped. Usually selling for $400, today’s offer saves you 25%, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Bring two HomeKit-enabled cameras into your smart security setup with Arlo’s Pro 3 system. Each of the cameras sport 2K HDR recording and IP65 water-resistant builds alongside automatic panning and zooming features. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,100 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more from $100.

Other notable Arlo deals:

Earlier today, we saw Amazon’s collection of Alexa speakers go on sale from $10 alongside discounts on Fire TV, Ring doorbells, and more. That’s now been joined by some discounted C by GE gear starting at $15 alongside everything else in our smart home guide right now. Then be sure to check out our review of the new Wyze Cam v3.

Arlo Pro 3 features:

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes and view video directly from your phone. Spot unique details with color night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight.

