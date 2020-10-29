Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite drops to new all-time lows from $220 (Save $130)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB Android Tablet for $299.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Also available at Best Buy for $330 with a $30 gift card. Typically fetching $430, today’s offer is $30 under our previous mention, saves you $130, and marks a new all-time low. Score the 64GB model for $219.99, down from its $350 going rate. Samsung’s Galaxy S6 Lite delivers a 10.4-inch display alongside support for the included S-Pen to elevate your note taking or digital art game. Plus, there’s also 4GB of RAM and expandable microSD card storage to complement the up to 128GB of onboard space. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 340 customers and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to pair the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with Samsung’s official Book Cover at $57. This folio case will protect both the screen and back of the Android tablet and even doubles as a stand when not in use. But if going the first-party route isn’t a must, this well-reviewed alternative is just $15 and delivers much of the same design for less.

The Samsung deals don’t end there, as we’re currently tracking a collection of the brand’s Galaxy smartwatches and fitness trackers from $50. That’s alongside ongoing price cuts on Samsung’s best-selling 256GB microSD card at $30 and Galaxy Android smartphones from $599.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite features:

With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

