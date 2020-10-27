Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra return to Amazon lows from $800 + Galaxy S20 FE at $599

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 128GB Smartphone for $1,099.99 shipped. Typically fetching $1,300, today’s offer is still one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen and matches our previous mention for the all-time low at Amazon. Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone delivers 6.9-inch AMOLED 2x display that’s complemented by a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, as well as a 10MP selfie camera with hole punch design. Staples of the Note lineup like S-Pen support are included alongside a triple camera array and microSD card expansion. Over 685 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $599.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Smartphone for $799.99, down from its usual $1,000 going rate. That saves you 20% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Here you’re looking at similar flagship features to the Note 20 Ultra above, but with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, less capable camera array, and more affordable price point. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Lastly, you can score the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 128GB for $599 at Amazon. That’s a $10 savings from its usual price tag and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Notable features include a 6.5-inch 1080p AMOLED, Snapdragon 865, and a triple sensor rear camera array. Learn more in our launch coverage. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 145 shoppers.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra features:

Introducing Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: The Power to Work. The Power to Play. This isn’t the time to slow down, this is the time to forge ahead and take the opportunities that come your way. You don’t need a smartphone. You need a power phone. One as beautiful as it is intelligent with a pen that is mightier, a battery that doesn’t leave you hanging and is as well-connected as you. Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G takes power to the next level with cutting-edge technology, letting you master whatever you choose to do next.

