Save $30 on Samsung’s Galaxy earbuds: Buds Live at $140, more from $100

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s lineup of true wireless earbuds headlined by the new Galaxy Buds Live at $139.99 shipped. Usually selling for $170, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date. Sporting a new bean-shaped design, Galaxy Buds Live pack active noise cancellation as well as 12mm drivers and three built-in microphones. There’s also 6-hour battery life which jumps to 21 with the included Qi-enabled charging case. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can get a more in-depth look from our hands-on review. Head below for more from $100.

Also on sale today at Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ have dropped to $119.99. Usually $150, today’s offer comes within $8 of the all-time low and is the second-best to date at the retailer. Sticking with a more typical true wireless design, the Galaxy Buds+ feature Ambient Sound mode that cuts out distracting noise as well as 11-hour playback and a 4.6/5 star rating. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Lastly, we’re seeing the Samsung Galaxy Buds for $99.99 in two colors. Down from $130, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve seen to date at Amazon and amounts to 24% in savings. You’ll still find a true wireless design here, but without active noise cancellation and 6-hour battery life. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features:

Immerse yourself in quality sound with the Galaxy Buds Live. These sleek earbuds feature Bluetooth 5 connectivity and a comfort-first fit for all-day wear. The AKG-tuned 12 mm speaker and enhanced bass tone produce studio-level sound for your favorite playlist or podcast. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out background noise wherever you are so you can stay focused, whether that’s on the call or just enjoying your music. And, the IPX2 splash resistance rating means your Buds can handle sweat or a light drizzle.

