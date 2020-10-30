Up to 47% off Whitestrips, Oral-B toothbrushes, more from $9 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 47% off oral care products from Crest, oral-B, and more. This is a great opportunity to score a new electric toothbrush, mouth wash, toothpaste, and this 18-pack of Crest 3D Glamorous White Whitestrips for $29.99, or $28.49 if you opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Just remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. This pack includes 14 Glamorous White teeth whitening strip treatments, as well as a pair of 1-hour express strip sets. Said to be “safe on enamel,” the no slip-grip means you can still talk and drink water while whitening. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers. Head below for of today’s oral care deals. 

More Gold Box oral care deals:

Be sure to browse through the sale for more deals on accessories and additional colorways on the toothbrushes. 

Then head over to our home goods guide for deals on household essentials and personal care. Today’s Gold Box is bursting at the seams with notable deals including everything from Beats headphones and Vitamix blenders to Tile trackers and more. 

More on the Crest 3D Glamorous White Whitestrips:

  • Includes 14 Glamorous White teeth whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip, plus 2 Bonus 1-Hour Express whitening strip treatments, each with 1 upper and 1 lower strip
  • Glamourous White whitens 25x better than a leading teeth whitening toothpaste when toothpaste is used for 4 weeks
  • 1-Hour Express whitens teeth faster than ever, even when there’s no time to plan
  • Advanced seal Technology’s no Slip grip stays put so you can talk and drink water while whitening teeth

