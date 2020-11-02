Amazon takes up to 30% off LEGO Avengers, Mario, Star Wars, much more from $7

-
Today, Amazon is kicking off one of its biggest LEGO sales of the year with a series of deals on everything from Star Wars and Marvel to the new Super Mario theme and much more. Headlining here is the recently-released Marvel Avengers Iron Man Helmet at $47.99. Typically fetching $60, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen. This 480-piece creation brings Iron Man to your collection in a creation that’s perfect to display. The helmet stands 7.5-inches tall with the included stand that’s completed with a plaque. Get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for everything else in the LEGO sale from $7.

Also on sale today, Amazon is taking 20% off a selection of LEGO’s new Super Mario Bros. kits starting at $16. While you’ll need the starter course set that includes the electronic Mario figure to get going, today’s sale is a great way to build out your collection of iconic Nintendo characters and locations at the best prices to date. You’ll find all of the discounted kits below, or you can shop everything here. And don’t forget to check out our hands-on review for a closer look at the Mario and LEGO collaboration.

LEGO Super Mario deals:

Other notable LEGO deals include:

After you’ve checked out all of the deals in today’s LEGO sale, dive into all of the new creations that just hit the store shelves now that November rolled around.

LEGO Iron Man Helmet features:

The iconic design of Iron Man’s Helmet is cleverly reproduced with LEGO bricks and graphics stickers to evoke memories of classic Marvel Avengers movie scenes; The buildable model stands on a sturdy base with nameplate.

