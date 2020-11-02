Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts USB-C chargers, new 4K projector, more from $10

Anker’s Amazon storefront has a fresh batch of deals today highlighted by the PowerExtend Capsule 3 Desktop Charger at $49.49 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $70 at the time of our Tested with 9to5Toys review, today’s deal represents just the second price drop we’ve seen to date. This power strip offers a compact and forward-facing design that includes three outlets, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C PD port. You can count on 2.4A charging speeds from the former and 45W on the latter. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More deals below.

Other notable deals include:

Today only, Amazon has a notable Gold Box on eufy Smart Home accessories with deals from $28 on popular HomeKit-enabled cameras. You can browse through all of our top picks right here.

Anker PowerExtend features:

Charge at High Speed: A 45W USB-C port supports high-speed charging for a wide variety of phones, tablets, and more. Fully charge a 12″ MacBook in just 2 hours or charge an iPhone 11 almost 2 times faster than with an original charger.

Clutter-Free Charging: With three AC outlets on one side, and two 15W USB-A ports and a 45W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port on the other, you can direct power cords towards the back of your desk while having simple, clutter-free access to the front-facing USB ports.

Superior Safety: Equipped with a wide range of safety features including surge protection, overload protection, a fire-resistant casing, and more to keep you and your devices completely safe.

