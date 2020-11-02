We got our first glimpse at the new Apex Legends Season 7 content last week, but we have final patch notes and information regarding Horizon, Olympus, and more. If you’re interested in learning about Horizon’s passive, tactical, and ultimate abilities, as well as what the new map will hold, then keep reading to find out everything we know so far.

Horizon takes things to new heights in Apex Legends Season 7

Let’s start out with the new legend entering the arena this time around: Horizon. A brilliant scientist, she’s a “master of gravity manipulation.” Her custom spacesuit gives her the ability to fall from great heights while controlling her movements in the air. With her custom technology, she can even use gravity lifts to give her team a vertical boost, as well as deploy NEWT (a small robot named after her son, Newton) to drop a micro black hole that pulls opponents into the center.

So, let’s break that down a bit further. Horizon’s passive is Spacewalk, which gives her increased air control and reduced fall impacts thanks to her spacesuit. Her tactical is Gravity Lift, which essentially acts like a small geyser that can be deployed anywhere, providing players an upward boost and sending them outward when they exit. Black Hole is her ultimate, where she deploys NEWT to create a mini black hole that sucks in nearby legends, allowing you to set up away from the fight and be ready to go once the ultimate ends.

Take a spin around Olympus in the new Trident

Olympus is the new map that we’re getting, and it’s a sky city this time around. This utopia is floating in the clouds above Psamathe, and it was once a place where those who were the smartest in the Outlands could get together and exchange ideas. However, there was an accident at the experimental research facility and that led to the creation of the Phase Rife (a massive bubble of Phase energy), and at that point, the city was abandoned.

There are luxurious amenities waiting to be used around Olympus. You’ll find rotating agricultural towers, gardens, and classy restaurants as the new stage for your battles. There’s even a new vehicle called the Trident that gives your squad a way to “boost into battle” and take your enemies by surprise. The Phase runner is a tunnel of Phase energy running through the center of Olympus. It lets you cross the map in seconds. Play around with Trident, though, because it interacts with legends abilities in unique ways.

Clubs allow you to team up with your friends in new and exciting ways

Clubs are new here, and they allow you to join like-minded legends and make it easier for you to “find your champion squad.” There will be many created right at the start, but if there isn’t one that tickles your fancy, then just make your own.

Apex Legends is now on Steam

Starting tomorrow, November 4 at 8 AM PT, Apex Legends will be available on Steam. Those coming from Origin will find all progress and unlocks carry over, and for a limited time, logging into Steam will give you Half-Life and Portal weapon charms.

Pricing and availability

Apex Legends is free to play on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC through Origin or Steam. It will also be available on Xbox Series S/X as well as PlayStation 5 next week.

