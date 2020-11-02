Apex Legends Season 7 patch notes showcase Horizon, Olympus, and Trident

-
Apps GamesNewsApex Legends

We got our first glimpse at the new Apex Legends Season 7 content last week, but we have final patch notes and information regarding Horizon, Olympus, and more. If you’re interested in learning about Horizon’s passive, tactical, and ultimate abilities, as well as what the new map will hold, then keep reading to find out everything we know so far.

Horizon takes things to new heights in Apex Legends Season 7

Let’s start out with the new legend entering the arena this time around: Horizon. A brilliant scientist, she’s a “master of gravity manipulation.” Her custom spacesuit gives her the ability to fall from great heights while controlling her movements in the air. With her custom technology, she can even use gravity lifts to give her team a vertical boost, as well as deploy NEWT (a small robot named after her son, Newton) to drop a micro black hole that pulls opponents into the center.

So, let’s break that down a bit further. Horizon’s passive is Spacewalk, which gives her increased air control and reduced fall impacts thanks to her spacesuit. Her tactical is Gravity Lift, which essentially acts like a small geyser that can be deployed anywhere, providing players an upward boost and sending them outward when they exit. Black Hole is her ultimate, where she deploys NEWT to create a mini black hole that sucks in nearby legends, allowing you to set up away from the fight and be ready to go once the ultimate ends.

Take a spin around Olympus in the new Trident

Olympus is the new map that we’re getting, and it’s a sky city this time around. This utopia is floating in the clouds above Psamathe, and it was once a place where those who were the smartest in the Outlands could get together and exchange ideas. However, there was an accident at the experimental research facility and that led to the creation of the Phase Rife (a massive bubble of Phase energy), and at that point, the city was abandoned.

There are luxurious amenities waiting to be used around Olympus. You’ll find rotating agricultural towers, gardens, and classy restaurants as the new stage for your battles. There’s even a new vehicle called the Trident that gives your squad a way to “boost into battle” and take your enemies by surprise. The Phase runner is a tunnel of Phase energy running through the center of Olympus. It lets you cross the map in seconds. Play around with Trident, though, because it interacts with legends abilities in unique ways.

Clubs allow you to team up with your friends in new and exciting ways

Clubs are new here, and they allow you to join like-minded legends and make it easier for you to “find your champion squad.” There will be many created right at the start, but if there isn’t one that tickles your fancy, then just make your own.

Apex Legends is now on Steam

Starting tomorrow, November 4 at 8 AM PT, Apex Legends will be available on Steam. Those coming from Origin will find all progress and unlocks carry over, and for a limited time, logging into Steam will give you Half-Life and Portal weapon charms.

Pricing and availability

Apex Legends is free to play on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC through Origin or Steam. It will also be available on Xbox Series S/X as well as PlayStation 5 next week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Apex Legends

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Anker’s latest Amazon sale discounts USB-C charge...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Apex Legends Nintendo Switch port delayed till next year, Steam + Season 7 coming November 4

Learn More

Apex Legends gains cross-play October 6, no cross-progression “yet”

Learn More

Fight or Fright returns to Apex Legends with new October LTM

Learn More

FREE Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer starts next week + new dog companions, more

Learn More
From $87

CORSAIR’s 240mm RGB AiO delivers ample cooling for AMD Zen 3 priced from $87

Save now Learn More
$20 off

Tacklife’s 12V cordless rotary tool has a built-in LCD + accessory kit at $40

$40 Learn More
30% off

Give your home theater a visual upgrade with this $9 USB-powered RGB LED strip

$9 Learn More

Everything we know about LEGO’s upcoming 9,000-piece Colosseum kit

Learn More