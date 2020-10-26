Earlier this year, it was announced that Apex Legends would be coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch, with cross-play also being released. Well, earlier this month, cross-play was indeed released, but the Steam and Switch ports were nowhere in sight. That all changes today…well, for Steam users, that is. Switch gamers, we’re sorry, but it looks like you’ll have to wait till next year. However, Season 7 and Steam support for Apex Legends will be available on November 4, so keep reading to find out all the details on when we can expect the Switch port, and what’s to come in Season 7.

Apex Legends for Nintendo Switch delayed until 2021

It’s no secret that the Switch has less power when it comes to gaming than the Xbox, PlayStation, or PC. Because of this, ports of games can sometimes take a while to happen. Well, that’s sure the case with Apex Legends. Chad Grenier, the game director for Apex Legends, announced today that the Switch port for the title will be delayed until next year. Essentially, they need more time to make the game “a great experience.” Of course, once the port is released, it’ll have feature parity with the other systems and you’ll be able to play it both docked and on-the-go. See below for the full information released by Chad earlier today.

Second, for those who game on the Nintendo Switch,we’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time. This year has brought on unexpected new challenges, to put it mildly, and we don’t want to rush anything out. Switch owners can expect to get their hands on Apex Legends next year. And of course, when Apex Legends does launch on Switch, it’ll come with support for cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game.

Apex Legends launching on Steam alongside Season 7 November 4

Those who have been waiting for the Steam port of Apex Legends, well, the wait is almost over. Those currently playing on Origin will have full account progression transfer between the two platforms, and new gamers will also be able to spin up and play starting November 4. This coincides with the Season 7 release, and Steam players will be able to lobby up with gamers from Origin, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Season 7 of Apex Legends brings a new map, changed rotation, and more

Apex Legends Season 7 launches November 4, and with it you’ll find a slew of new content to enjoy. For starters, there’s a new map on rotation this time around called Olympus. We find out about this new map during the latest Stories from the Oudlands called Promise. According to Apex, Dr. Mary Somers was hired to solve a cataclysmic energy crisis. During which, her search for answers took her to the edge of the universe. But, before Mary left Olympus, she promised her son that she would return…can she keep it?

We don’t quite know what the fate of Mary is just yet, but hopefully she was able to keep her promise to her son as she journeyed to retrieve the crystals that would save their life. We do know, however, that Mary fell into what looks to be a black hole, void of time. But, she looks to have been able to open a wormhole of sorts and make it back to her Olympus, 87-years in the future. Hopefully she’s in time to see her son and save their world, but we won’t know until Season 7 drops.

No more King’s Canyon…for now

With Season 7 we’re getting a new map rotation, but this time, it’ll only include Olympus and World’s Edge, with no King’s Canyon in sight. Apex, however, did say that the beloved map would make a return at a later date, so it’s not gone for good!

There will be no large system-wide changes to Ranked Leagues this time around, as the developers spent more time working on cross play this time around. The main thing to note is that Master and Apex Predator tier players will only earn RP for their respective platforms when playing in cross-play lobbies.

Jump into Olympus and World’s Edge starting November 4 on PlayStation, Xbox, Origin, and Steam

Apex Legends Season 7 will release simultaneously across all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Origin, and Steam on November 4. Like we stated above, the Nintendo Switch port is delayed until sometime next year, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated as to when it’s coming as soon as we have more information.

