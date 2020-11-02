New Powerbeats with Apple’s H1 chip is $130 for a limited time

Amazon offers the latest Powerbeats Wireless Earbuds in multiple colors for $129.95 shipped. That’s a $20 savings and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. The refreshed Powerbeats wireless earbuds offer Apple’s new H1 chip with up to 15-hours of listening time on a single charge. You can also leverage Siri and more, all in one sleek package. We loved them in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

Prefer a lower-cost alternative to the latest AirPods? Save over $40 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and “Hey, Siri” support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details.

The rest of Beats latest headphones are all on sale right now from $160. That includes Powerbeats Pro and Solo Pro, both of which are at all-time low prices. This is a great chance to score the latest from Beats at a notable discount before the holiday rush ensues.

Beats Powerbeats feature:

High-performance wireless earphones

Up to 15 hours of listening time

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for comfort and stability

Reinforced, sleek design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts or running

Improved connection speed via the Apple H1 headphone chip

Compatible with iOS and Android devices

