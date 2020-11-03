Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini drops to best price in months at $80 (Save 20%)

Reg. $100 $80

Amazon is currently offering the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $79.99 shipped. Usually fetching $100, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks the best we’ve seen since all the way back in March. Whether you’ve been getting into Twitch streaming lately, or want to elevate the productivity of your workstation, Elgato Stream Deck Mini is just the accessory. It features six keys which can be customized to trigger actions, launch apps, adjust audio, and more. Each of the keys can also be adjusted to showcase different icons thanks to built-in LCD displays for an even more personalized setup. Over 5,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’d just prefer to upgrade your mouse instead, Logitech’s G600 MMO Gaming Mouse at $58 is a great alternative. Alongside the rest of its gaming features, you’ll find 20 built-in buttons that can be programmed similarly to the Stream Deck above. You’ll just miss out on the customizable LCD displays and some of Elgato’s other features.

Speaking of upgrading your streaming setup, or work from home kit for that matter, be sure to take a look at our recent hands-on review of the new HyperX SoloCast. We found it offers great sound in an affordable package, which you can get all the details on right here. Then hit up our PC gaming guide for additional discounts for overhauling your setup.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini features:

Take control of your live video stream with the Stream Deck Mini from Elgato. Ideal for live streamers and content creators, the Stream Deck Mini features a wired USB connection and six LCD keys that can be programmed to trigger a wide variety of actions, including launching media, switching scenes, adjusting audio, and performing in-game actions.

