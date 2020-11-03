Back in October, we first got word that LEGO would have yet another limited-edition kit up its sleeve for Star Wars fans to assemble, and now there’s a clearer picture on when the set will actually hit store shelves. After some uncertainty on when or where you’d be able to buy it, the upcoming Nebulon-B Frigate set from LEGO is now getting an official release on Amazon. Head below for all of the new information and details on scoring this rare build for yourself.

LEGO’s Nebulon-B Frigate launching as an Amazon exclusive

Shortly after being originally teased by LEGO, the Nebulon-B Frigate set went up for sale on Amazon on a listing without a photo, the name of the kit, or even a description. It was essentially a place holder for the kit only differentiated by the set number 77904. While that was something of a short-lived time frame to lock-in the rare creation, Amazon is now preparing to do a full release.

Over on LEGO’s official Amazon landing page, there’s a new notice that the set is coming soon. That should likely mean that we’ll see the creation officially launched in the next week or so, but it’s likely that the next wave of LEGO Nebulon-B Frigate releases will hit sometime in the next several days.

How to score yourself this limited-edition kit?

Unlike with the Bespin Duel set that launched in a similar limited-capacity fashion, there’s no indication that the Nebulon-B Frigate will be available directly from LEGO’s own storefront. Much like how the Black Widow Taskmaster set was launched exclusively at Amazon, it’s very likely we’ll see a similar release this time around for the LEGO 77904.

So if you’re looking to bring the limited-edition LEGO Nebulon-B Frigate to your collection, you’ll have to act fast. It’s slated to retail for $39.99 and enters with 459 pieces. You can get a closer look at all of the details in our original launch coverage.

It is currently estimated that roughly 2,500 copies of the set are to be released based on what we’ve seen from past SDCC promotions. There’s no telling how many have been snatched up until now, so expect this one to be in short supply when Amazon finally restocks it. In the meantime, it’s a smart idea to bookmark this landing page on Amazon, as well as give us a follow over on Twitter. We’ll quickly tweet out when the set becomes available, so that’s another great way to stay up to date.

9to5Toys’ Take

Last week when the LEGO Black Widow Taskmaster set dropped, I had a feeling it would sell out insanely quickly. And lo and behold, Amazon couldn’t keep the creation in stock for more than a day after the listing went live. The same thing is almost certain to happen this time around, and with the Star Wars brand attached here, I can see the LEGO Nebulon-B Frigate being the most sought-after of this year’s SDCC exclusive kits.

Aftermarket prices on all of the limited edition kits released this year have shot way up since selling out, so if you’re looking to own the only official version of LEGO’s Nebulon-B Frigate set, the upcoming Amazon release will be your best bet.

