Today, Arcade1Up is launching the latest addition to its lineup of 3/4th-scale arcade cabinets in the form of its very first retro racing machine. With four iconic titles, the new Arcade1Up OutRun cabinet brings a new steering wheel-based design to your game room with plenty of old school visuals and utterly nostalgic artwork. Head below for more.

We’ve already seen quite a few new additions to the Arcade1Up lineup throughout 2020 so far, with recent unveils like the Big Buck Hunter and Golden Axe cabinets adding even more variety for retro gaming fans. Now for its latest unveil, we’re getting a new release that might not be as well known as some of the other classics but is almost certainly just as much of a fan favorite.

Bringing the old school vibes of OutRun to its 3/4th-scale arcade cabinet lineup, the latest Arcade1Up mixes up what we’ve seen from the brand in the past. There’s still the same 17-inch display at the center of the gaming experience, as well as the usual retro decals and other authentic stylings. But this time around, there’s a new steering wheel design and some other additions.

As the first racing game to come to the Arcade1Up collection, OutRun packs the same cabinet design as other releases but adds in a seat, pedal controls, and more for an authentic racing experience.

The new Arcade1Up OutRun cabinet comes packed with four different titles, which is more or less the standard from its arcade machines. Alongside the title that the cabinet gets its name from, OutRun, you’ll also find Turbo Outrun, Outrunners, and Power Drift. Across the lineup, you’ll find much of the same old school racing action, but with plenty of different maps, cars, and various to keep you interested behind the wheel.

Update: In a differentiation from the norm of having to wait, the new Arcade1Up OutRun Cabinet is now available for purchase direct from its online storefront for $499.99.

OutRun is easily one of the more requested arcade titles, which makes today’s unveil all that more exciting. The addition of a racing game is something that many have been hoping for in the Arcade1Up world, and OutRun’s fanbase will be delighted to see it get chosen.

The added variety to the brand’s overall arcade cabinet lineup is also refreshing. While we’ve been seeing more and more designs that step away from the more typical arcade controls, like with Big Buck Hunter earlier this year, adding a steering wheel into the mix is yet another great option. But just like everything else Arcade1Up makes, it’s sure to be a unique addition to any game room just the same.

In the meantime, be sure to check out all of the other Arcade1Up releases to get your fill of old school gaming action.

