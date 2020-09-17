Golden Axe cabinet comes packed with six of the publishers officially launching its Big Buck Hunter cabinet at the beginning of the month, Arcade1Up is back today with its latest retro gaming release. Debuting as the very first release packed with SEGA games from the company, the new Golden Axe cabinet comes packed with five of the publisher’s most iconic titles to date. Head below for all the details.

Arcade1Up debuts new Golden Axe cabinet

Arcade1Up has continued to debut new retro gaming cabinets throughout the year, but today’s launch will certainly be one of the most exciting releases for SEGA fans. As the first arcade machine featuring that publisher’s titles, the new Golden Axe cabinet brings five titles to your game room. We had originally gotten a first look at the new unveil earlier this year at CES, but details on when fans could finally bring this one to their personal game room has been up in the air. Well, as least until today.

Launching with five of SEGA’s most popular titles from the late 1980s and early ’90s, the Golden Axe cabinet from Arcade1Up is finally available. It comes packed with the titular game Golden Axe, as well as the sequel The Revenge of Death Adder. That’s on top of Altered Beast and Wrestle War. But my personal favorite has got to be Shinobi, which completes the package here.

As per usual with Arcade1Up, the new Golden Axe cabinet is three-quarters the size of a traditional machine that you’d find in an arcade. It comes complete with a riser that brings the height up to a more adult-friendly size. Alongside a 17-inch display, you’ll also find plenty of original artwork adorning the sides and a light-up marquee to complete the authentic piece of gaming history.

The latest release from Arcade1Up, Golden Axe, is now available for purchase direct from the company’s online storefront for $399. It launches as an Arcade1Up exclusive, so this will be the only retailer to score this SEGA collaboration with here in the United States.

9to5Toys’ Take

Sure, it lacks the Wi-Fi and online gameplay that some of the more recent debuts from Arcade1Up have launched with, but the company is returning to the basics here for a new cabinet that doesn’t need all the flair to standout. Golden Axe is a fan favorite in its own right, and the other four titles will definitely bring in fans looking to add some SEGA action to their game room.

But if you’re more of a fan of Star Wars or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, both of those Arcade1Up machines might be a better fit your game room.

