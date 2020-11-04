LG’s newest XBOOM Go Bluetooth Speakers are on sale from $45 (Save up to 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the latest LG PL7 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $126.99 shipped. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. As LG’s latest portable Bluetooth speaker, this XBOOM offering delivers 24-hour playback per charge alongside an IPX5 water-resistant housing so you can rock out anywhere. On top of integrated LED lighting, it also packs 30W of power under the hood for dishing out “deep rich bass.” Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 740 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon currently offers the LG PL2 XBOOM Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $44.99. Down from its $57 going rate, today’s price cut is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, saves you nearly 21%, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering the same waterproof design as the lead deal, you’re looking at a more compact offering here with 10-hour playback and a 5W speaker system. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Over in our smartphone accessories roundup from this morning, you’ll be able to score an offer on the OontZ Angle 3 RainDance Speaker at $25. That’s down 28% from its going rate and matching the 2020 low. Then over in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide, there’s even more discounts including Marshall offerings from $180.

LG PL7 XBOOM Go Speaker features:

LG’s PL7, powerful Bluetooth speaker offers long-lasting rechargeable battery, for up to 24 hours of playback. The splash-resistant PL7 with Meridian Audio technology for richer bass and clearer vocals adds LED lights add club-style excitement. Battery life will vary with use, settings, and environmental conditions.

