Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 RainDance Speaker $25 (28% off), more

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback from 73,000+) via Amazon is currently offering the OontZ Angle 3 RainDance Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $24.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $35, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, matches the best we’ve seen throughout 2020, and comes within $2 of the all-time low. This compact Bluetooth speaker features an IPX7 water-resistant design alongside an internal 10W audio array that can dish out “room-filling sound with rich bass.” There’s also 14-hour playback on a single charge as well as a built-in microphone for taking calls. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

OontZ Angle 3 RainDance has the superior quality sound and features that make the perfect waterproof speaker, home speaker and outdoor speaker – TOTALLY WATERPROOF IPX7 can be submerged in water up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes; Crystal clear sound, Richer bass, TALK TO SIRI from the shower, just push a button to talk to Siri on your iPhone.

Our advanced digital audio processor, dual precision stereo drivers and proprietary bass radiator deliver crystal clear mids and highs with rich bass; Powerful 10 Watt AMP plays surprisingly loud with the volume to fill a room with high quality sound.