Strider’s balance bikes keep the kids active, now 30% off at Amazon from $63

-
AmazonSports-FitnessToys & HobbiesStrider
Get this deal 30% off From $63

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Kaspien (95% positive in the last 12-months) Amazon is offering 30% off kids’ Strider balance bikes. The Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike (ages 18-months to 5-years) is now down to $76.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best prices we can find. It is currently listed at $110 at Walmart and Target. Designed to help kids learn to ride a bike without training wheels, the adjustable seat and handlebars (no tools required) on this balance bike will grow with your child right up until the age of five or so. Other features include a steel frame, “puncture-proof tires,” and mini handlebar grips. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

With your savings, score your little monster a new bike helmet to keep them safe. The best-selling option at Amazon carries 4+ star ratings from thousands and starts at $21

But be sure to check out the other option in today’s kid’s bike sale for something geared towards even younger children from $63. Then head over to this deal on Segway’s Kickscooter Max and this morning’s Segway electric scooter and bike Gold Box sale for all-time lows starting from $160

More on the Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike:

  • JOIN THE STRIDER FAMILY – Meet the bike that set the world on fire and revolutionized the way kids learn to ride. Children as young as one are experiencing the thrill of riding without training wheels before they’re out of diapers.
  • GROWS WITH YOUR CHILD – The seat and handlebar heights adjust to accommodate ages 18 months to 5 years, or a 12– 20 in. inseam (no tools required).
  • FOR YOUNG KIDS – Weighing in at only 3.0 kg (6.7 lbs.), the 12 Sport push bike makes it easy for your boy or girl to ride and stride. Mini-grips mean your child’s little mitts can easily take control. This bike gives you the biggest bang for your buck!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Toys & Hobbies Strider

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Up to 28%

Various Segway electric scooters, bikes, more hit all-time lows from $160

From $160 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Reg. $10

Wrap your AirPods in elago’s 2-tone Duo case for $6.50 Prime shipped

$6.50 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 RainDance Speaker $25 (28% off), more

From $5 Learn More
31% off

Warm up the home office with today’s Gold Box heater deals from $54

$54+ Learn More
Buy one get one 50% off

OnePlus 8T sees buy one get one 50% off promotion with free OnePlus Buds

Save $533 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy Dragon’s Trap, LVL, more

FREE+ Learn More
$300 off

Take $300 off Apple’s entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro

$2,099 Learn More