Strider’s balance bikes keep the kids active, now 30% off at Amazon from $63

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Kaspien (95% positive in the last 12-months) Amazon is offering 30% off kids’ Strider balance bikes. The Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike (ages 18-months to 5-years) is now down to $76.99 shipped. Regularly $120, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best prices we can find. It is currently listed at $110 at Walmart and Target. Designed to help kids learn to ride a bike without training wheels, the adjustable seat and handlebars (no tools required) on this balance bike will grow with your child right up until the age of five or so. Other features include a steel frame, “puncture-proof tires,” and mini handlebar grips. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
With your savings, score your little monster a new bike helmet to keep them safe. The best-selling option at Amazon carries 4+ star ratings from thousands and starts at $21.
But be sure to check out the other option in today’s kid’s bike sale for something geared towards even younger children from $63. Then head over to this deal on Segway’s Kickscooter Max and this morning’s Segway electric scooter and bike Gold Box sale for all-time lows starting from $160.
More on the Strider 12 Sport Balance Bike:
- JOIN THE STRIDER FAMILY – Meet the bike that set the world on fire and revolutionized the way kids learn to ride. Children as young as one are experiencing the thrill of riding without training wheels before they’re out of diapers.
- GROWS WITH YOUR CHILD – The seat and handlebar heights adjust to accommodate ages 18 months to 5 years, or a 12– 20 in. inseam (no tools required).
- FOR YOUNG KIDS – Weighing in at only 3.0 kg (6.7 lbs.), the 12 Sport push bike makes it easy for your boy or girl to ride and stride. Mini-grips mean your child’s little mitts can easily take control. This bike gives you the biggest bang for your buck!
