Add this animatronic Baby Yoda to your Star Wars collection for $45 (Save 23%)

Amazon is currently offering the Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition for $44.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from its $59 going rate, today’s offer saves you 23%, marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. With a moving head and ears as well as added sound effects, this is one of the most authentic ways to bring The Child straight from The Mandalorian and into your collection. Baby Yoda stands 10-inches tall and comes complete with the character’s signature robe, Mythosaur skull pendant, and more. As a #1 best-seller, over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you can live without the animatronic aspects of the featured deal, going with this 11-inch plush Baby Yoda at $17.50 is a great alternative. You’ll still be bringing the beloved character to your Star Wars collection, but without all of the authentic movements and sounds found above. This too is a #1 best-seller, and is backed by a 4.9/5 star rating from over 10,000 customers.

And while we’re talking The Mandalorian, be sure to check out all of the new gear that dropped last week that’s inspired by the show. Or if LEGO is more your thing, the new 1,100-piece The Child set is worth a look alongside our review of the Razer Crest.

The Child Animatronic Edition features:

Touch the top of The Child Animatronic Edition’s head to activate sound effects inspired by The Mandalorian, including happy and excited, giggles and babbles, tired and sleeping, and Force effects sounds. Features motorized movements, including a head that moves up and down, ears that move back and forth, eyes that open and close, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!