Amazon offers $300 off unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Smartphones at $800

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Factory Unlocked Smartphone for $799.99 shipped in Aura Black, Silver, or White. Regularly $1,100, today’s offer is $300 in savings and is among the lowest prices we have tracked. Walmart is currently charging $950 for comparison. The Note 10+ features a 6.3-inch “nearly bezel-less” Infinity display, S-Pen support for air gestures, a remote shutter, handwriting to text, and more, as well as a 3,500mAh “Superfast charging, all-day battery.” On the camera side of things, there’s a 10MP selfie cam alongside a triple array on the backside (12MP wide, 12MP 2x zoom, 16MP ultra wide). Rated 4+ stars from over 3,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re going to invest $800 in a new Samsung smartphone, it might be worth spending a fraction of your savings on a nice case to keep it safe and blemish-free. The $28 OtterBox Symmetry Series Case offers up solid protection and a limited lifetime warranty, but for something more affordable grab a Caseology Parallax at just $10 Prime shipped. Rated 4+ stars, it works with most wireless charging pads and offers up “dual layered military grade protection.”

The Samsung deals don’t stop there though. We also have great deals available on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S7/+, and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live. Dig into to our latest roundup for all of the best discounted Android games and apps as well.

More on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+:

Fast charging, long lasting intelligent power and super speed processing outlast whatever you throw at Note 10+

S pen’s newest Evolution gives you the power of air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting to text, all in One Magic wand

With a full set of Pro lenses, super stabilization, live video bokeh and precision audio recording, Note 10+ is a studio in your pocket

