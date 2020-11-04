Today’s Android app deals + freebies: RowRow, Infinity Dungeon, more

All of Wednesday’s most notable Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Featuring classic puzzlers, freebie icon packs, and even some dungeon-crawling RPGs, you’ll find all of today’s best price drops organized below the fold. This afternoon’s collection is highlighted by titles including RowRow, Minesweeper Pro, Infinity Dungeon, Project Alnilam, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best. 

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by this OnePlus 7T deal and the OnePlus 8T BOGO 50%  off promotion we spotted this morning. These deals join ongoing offers on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ and these TCL handsets. We are still tracking a notable price drop on PowerA’s MOGA Android gaming controller but Anker dropped a brand new Amazon sale with host of notable deals on smartphone accessories starting from $10 right here. And you’ll find even more where those came from in this morning’s roundup as well. 

More on RowRow:

A Relaxing but Challenging Sliding Puzzle Game. “RowRow” is a beautiful brain teasing puzzle game. Play it sitting on a comfortable sofa with a hot cup of tea. Minimalistic Design : The minimal design of the shapes and carefully selected colors will give players more concentration and relaxing, soothing experience. Completely New Puzzle Logic : Completely new type of puzzle game, mixing the sliding factor and arithmetic calculation with shapes.

