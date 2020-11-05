LEGO’s 501st Clone Battle Pack falls to all-time low of $24, more kits from $14

-
AmazonLEGOToys & Hobbies
From $14

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Trooper Battle Pack for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the first price cut we’ve seen, and is a rare chance to score this set at all, let alone on sale. Since launching in September, this 285-piece build has been pretty hard to come by, frequently going out of stock. Included alongside a scout walker and speeder bike are four all-new 501st Clone Troopers as well as two Battle Droids for building out your own Republic Army. We found it to be a must-have in our hands-on review, noting that there’s been a reason why the set has been hard to find on store shelves. Head below for more LEGO deals from $14.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Earlier today, we got a first look at the new 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 set from LEGO that will be launching later in the month. We also recently detailed everything to expect from the largest LEGO kit ever officially assembled with the upcoming 9,000-piece Colosseum. And then be sure to check out all of the latest sets that launched at the beginning of the month.

More on the LEGO 501st Clone Battle Pack:

Create epic conflicts between 501st Legion Clone Troopers and the Separatist Army’s Battle Droids with this action-packed LEGO Star Wars building set for kids (75280). The posable AT-RT Walker and BARC Speeder construction models each have authentic blue and white 501st Legion color schemes, plus stud shooters for battle play.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Review: LEGO’s Bespin Duel set re-creates an iconic Empire Strikes Back scene

Read more Learn More
20% off+

Assemble new all-time lows on LEGO Creator, Minecraft, Star Wars, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Final Fantasy IV, QR/Barcode PRO, more

FREE+ Learn More

Get cooking with Le Creuset’s Holiday Gift Guide with prices from just $12

Learn More
$129

GrillPro’s electric tabletop grill upgrades your cooking game for $99

$99 Learn More
$289

HP’s 14-inch 1080p Chromebook is now down to $219 (Save $70)

$219 Learn More
Save 33%

Nerf’s motorized Revoltinator Blaster is all yours for $30 (Save 33%)

$30 Learn More
Save $50

This dapper-looking Skagen Nillson Watch has fallen to $75 (Save $50), more from $45

From $45 Learn More