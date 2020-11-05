Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Trooper Battle Pack for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $30 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the first price cut we’ve seen, and is a rare chance to score this set at all, let alone on sale. Since launching in September, this 285-piece build has been pretty hard to come by, frequently going out of stock. Included alongside a scout walker and speeder bike are four all-new 501st Clone Troopers as well as two Battle Droids for building out your own Republic Army. We found it to be a must-have in our hands-on review, noting that there’s been a reason why the set has been hard to find on store shelves. Head below for more LEGO deals from $14.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Earlier today, we got a first look at the new 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 set from LEGO that will be launching later in the month. We also recently detailed everything to expect from the largest LEGO kit ever officially assembled with the upcoming 9,000-piece Colosseum. And then be sure to check out all of the latest sets that launched at the beginning of the month.

More on the LEGO 501st Clone Battle Pack:

Create epic conflicts between 501st Legion Clone Troopers and the Separatist Army’s Battle Droids with this action-packed LEGO Star Wars building set for kids (75280). The posable AT-RT Walker and BARC Speeder construction models each have authentic blue and white 501st Legion color schemes, plus stud shooters for battle play.

