Today, LEGO is assembling one of the most iconic vehicles in all of science fiction history with an all-new kit. As the largest version of the Ghostbusters’ signature ride, the upcoming ECTO-1 stacks up to over 2,300 pieces and will look perfect on display at more than 18 inches long. Head below the fold for a closer look at the latest creation and all of the glorious deals on the new LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1.

LEGO brings Ghostbusters ECTO-1

LEGO has been giving the Ghostbusters some love with kits since the fan-inspired Ideas kit launched in 2014. Now six years later, LEGO is back to give everyone’s favorite ghost hunters a new brick-built version of the signature Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance.

Even though we’ve seen the ECTO-1 in LEGO form in the past, the first attempt was nothing like today’s newly announced version. Stacking up to 2,352 pieces, the build measures easily dwarfs the minifigure-scale model from over half a decade ago and stands 18 inches long. And just like the on-screen version, the entire build here is absolutely covered in authentic details from the series.

Not only does it nail the overall shaping of the ECTO-1, the newest LEGO Ghostbusters kit also manages to stay true to the film by incorporating all of the little ghost-hunting gadgets and gizmos on top of the vehicle that you’d expect. There’s also plenty of features on the interior, too. Working steering is just the start here, as there’s also a trap door, ghost trap, proton pack storage, and an extending rear gunner seat.

The newest creation from LEGO will officially be available later this month, on November 15. The LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1 launches with a $199.99 price tag, which is in line with other similar kits, like the UCS Star Wars theme.

9to5Toys’ Take

All in all, LEGO really nailed it here. I’m by no means the biggest Ghostbusters fan, but LEGO did a pretty great job bringing the ECTO-1 into this scale. LEGO’s brick-built cars can be hit or miss sometimes, but leave it to a theme like Ghostbusters to show that even some of the more elaborate aspects of the ECTO-1 are no match for LEGO.

The only real disappointment here for fans is that LEGO didn’t include any minifigure version of the Ghostbusters with its new ECTO-1. Even though the vehicle itself isn’t minifigure scale, it would have still been a nice touch for LEGO to complete the set with the four characters we’ve seen in brick-built form in the past.

Even so, count on this being a great holiday gift idea for Ghostbusters fans and LEGO builders alike. This will definitely sell out shortly after going live on November 15, so don’t hesitate on the LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1 when it drops.

