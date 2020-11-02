With 2020 coming to a close, there’s only a handful of new LEGO creations on the horizon for fans to assemble before we turn our attention to everything that’s to come for 2021. But that’s not to say that all of the build on the horizon aren’t worth the wait, as LEGO has a massive brick-built version of the Colosseum on the way, and it might just be the largest official creation ever assembled. Head below for everything we know so far and what you can expect from the upcoming set.

LEGO’s upcoming Colosseum may be the largest set to date

Similarly to the Mos Eisley Cantina set that we anticipated over the summer, as well as the Baby Yoda kit from earlier this fall, the rumors of an upcoming LEGO Colosseum set are all but confirmed at this point. There’s still some uncertainty on when the kit itself will launch, how many parts will be included, and what it’ll cost, but it’s safe to say that fans will have one more creation to look forward to this fall.

Entering as the latest Creator Expert set, LEGO actually teased the upcoming Colosseum way back in March when it unveiled the Fiat 500. While both the retro car and the monument have Italy in common, the real clue here is that included with the Fiat 500 was a painting of the Colosseum. It’s easy to look back on the inclusion in hindsight, but now other reports are beginning to verify that LEGO’s latest build was in hiding in plain sight all along.

What to expect from the LEGO Colosseum

As for the LEGO Colosseum itself though, details on exactly what form the Creator Expert kit will take have yet to be announced. Given that the theme is generally geared towards more experienced builders, it’ll likely arrive in the 18+ series that we’ve seen rolled out through 2020 so far. It’ll likely be similar in scale to the Manchester United football stadium kit we saw back in January, making it fit in with the other builds from the theme as highly-detailed display pieces.

The one thing that does seem to be set in stone though is that the LEGO Colosseum is going to be an absolutely massive kit. As of now, LEGO’s UCS Millennium Falcon currently holds the record for largest official creation to date, but it looks like there might be a new contender. Reports as of now are placing the upcoming Creator Expert set at well over 9,000 pieces, blowing past the record set back in 2017.

Expect a launch in late November or early January

Pricing and availability are other things that have yet to be announced. It looks like November is the target date for the LEGO Colosseum to hit virtual store shelves, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it land in later in 2021. LEGO typically doesn’t release any kits in December, typically taking the month as an opportunity to hype up kits ahead of the holidays.

We also usually get the annual announcement of each year’s Creator Expert modular building, which has tended to debut officially once January 1 of the next year rolled around. So unless we see the LEGO Colosseum announced sometime this month, odds are fans won’t be able to assemble it until the new year.

As for pricing, I’m going to bet it lands in the $500 to $600 range. Creator Expert sets have been known to be pretty gracious with the amounts of bricks included, so seeing it above those price points seems a bit out of character. But hey, we’re in uncharted territory with what will end up being the largest kit ever assembled. So who knows, LEGO could really mix things up here.

9to5Toys’ Take

Given that these are still rumors, you have to take these with a grain of salt. But the evidence makes it seem like the LEGO Colosseum is all but announced at this point. With sets getting larger and larger each year, I was wondering when we were going to break the 8,000-part threshold, but it looks like the latest Creator Expert set is going to blow right past that and go over 9,000. If that aspect of the upcoming kit remains true, it’ll certainly be an impressive creation, albeit a pricy one.

