PlayStation 5 launch day sales will be online-only next week

Sony has now dropped some new details for PlayStation 5 launch day sales. PS5 pre-orders were admittedly an unmitigated disaster back in September when the units were scheduled to go live. Very few units were available and subsequently, not many folks were able to secure one for the holidays. But as we previously reported, PlayStation 5 launch day sales are expected to go live next week and Sony has confirmed as much on its official blog today. It has also dropped some details on how to grab one come launch day, just don’t expect to find any in-store. More details below.

PlayStation 5 launch day sales

While we have already seen PlayStation 5 appear in Black Friday ads from some of the biggest retailers out there, Sony has now dropped some particulars on how PlayStation 5 launch day sales will work come November 12, 2020 (or November 19 outside of the US).

Online-only

Sony says that in “the interest of keeping our gamers, retailers, and staff safe amidst COVID-19,” PlayStation 5 launch day purchases will only be available online. Continuing with “no units will be available in-store for purchase on launch day,” Sony is urging gamers not to camp out in lines at local retailers as there will apparently be nothing to line up for. Gamers should “be safe, stay home, and place your order online,” according to today’s PlayStation Blog post.

Don’t worry if you already managed to secure a pre-order for pick-up at a local retailer though. Those orders will likely still get fulfilled “at their designated appointment time, under the retailer’s safety protocols.” Sony is, however, urging gamers to double-check with the retailers in question, just to be sure.

9to5Toys’ Take:

It’s hard to say how plentiful units will be come November 12 and it’s hard to get a read on whether or not today’s news will have any effect on the situation. Here’s to hoping that’s not the case but at least Sony has given gamers a heads up here. Chances are most retailers, including Amazon, will have online listings for PlayStation 5 available on November 12, but there’s no telling how fast they will sell out. Black Friday could represent another chance if you miss out on the PlayStation 5 launch day sales as both Best Buy and Target have mentioned that limited quantities will be available. You can get more details on Best Buy and Target’s Black Friday plans in our previous coverage of this year’s ad leaks.

