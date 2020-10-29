Following the release of Best Buy and Costco’s ads for Black Friday 2020, another major domino on the deal scene has fallen this morning. Target is now detailing its plans for this year’s biggest holiday shopping event with a rotating cast of deals coming in throughout the month of November. Like many other retailers we’ve detailed so far, Target will be rolling out select offers over the coming weeks in the lead up to Black Friday proper. While this isn’t technically the complete Target Black Friday ad, it’s the most thorough picture we’ve seen so far. Head below for all the details on everything we know at this point along with access to early Black Friday deals.

Target offers up early glimpse in Black Friday 2020 plans

Target will be rolling out weekly sales in the lead-up to Thanksgiving and Black Friday. This is something we’re already seeing other retailers like Best Buy and Costco do. With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to play a major factor in this year’s event, it’s no surprise that retailers are looking to stretch out Black Friday as long as possible to make up for lost revenue throughout the year.

Target is planning on offering up new sales every week through Black Friday. Shoppers will be able to catch a glimpse of the following week’s deals in advance by heading over to this landing page. So essentially, Target is showcasing a new Black Friday-style ad each week for the next month.

Additionally, a number of deals will be going live periodically in the coming weeks as Target looks to drum up excitement. Again, this is something we’re also seeing from retailers like Best Buy, and of course, Amazon has been particularly aggressive in offering notable Gold Boxes in the lead-up to Black Friday.

Target is also offering up a Black Friday price guarantee, noting that they will refund any price changes that may occur if you purchase ahead of Thanksgiving week.

Early deals highlight today’s announcement

This week’s sale at Target runs through Saturday with a fresh batch of deals coming down the pipeline on Sunday. Many of the Alexa birthday sale offers going at Amazon are highlighted this week, along with Bose speakers, and more.

Target is expected to offer up a number of notable Apple deals ahead of Black Friday but pricing has yet to be unveiled. That includes the latest Apple Watch, iPads, and AirPods. As always, there will be plenty of home goods, TV, and fashion deals rolling in at Target in the coming weeks as well.

If you’d like to get a jumpstart on next week’s sale, you can browse through right here.

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

