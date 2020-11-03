Give your MacBook and more a home on this aluminum dock for $22.50

OM_Mall (95% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon offers its Dual Aluminum MacBook Stand for $22.49 with a Prime membership. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $35. Today’s deal matches our Prime Day mention, as well. This minimalist MacBook dock can support Apple’s latest releases along with other PCs and Chromebooks up to 17-inches in size. It’s made from CNC-machined aluminum, so you know that it’s a solid build and will match your other Apple accessories. Unlike other options we’ve featured previously, this model sports two docking locations for multiple devices. A padded interior ensures that your device won’t scratch while docked. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 2,200 Amazon reviewers.

Keep your cables nice and tidy with a 4-pack of top-rated Nite Ize Gear Ties at $3. Not only do they help cut down on waste versus using rubber bands and other similar products, but they also are made for a variety of tasks. Here’s how Nite Ize describes them, “flexible, reusable Gear Ties have a tough rubber exterior that provides excellent grip and a strong, bendable wire interior to hold their shape making them endlessly reusable and useful.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more premium? Consider the new Grovemade Wood MacBook Dock. It’s currently being offered up with introductory pricing that makes it even more affordable. We have all the details right here on this sleek home for your MacBook.

Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

  • Optimize Desktop Space – Cradle your MacBook / Notebook up vertically and get your desktop well-organized for saving more space
  • Adjustable Size – Adjustable width can match most types of laptop or notebooks’s thickness varying from 0.55in / 14mm to 2.71in / 69mm
  • Exquisite Workmanship – CNC-machined from anodized aluminum alloy, with sand blasted and brushed processes

