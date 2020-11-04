WD’s latest My Passport Portable USB-C SSDs are now 25% off from $90

Amazon currently offers the WD 1TB My Passport Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $149.99 shipped. Down from the usual $200 going rate you’d usually pay, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the all-time low set only once before. As one of WD’s latest portable storage offerings, its newest iteration of My Passport SSD delivers up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds with an internal NVMe drive. A rugged housing adds shock, drop, and vibration-resistance into the mix alongside USB-C connectivity and a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for more.

If 1TB of storage is more than your setup needs, you can also grab the 500GB version of WD’s new portable SSD on sale for $89.99 at Amazon. Down from $120, this is matching the all-time low and a more affordable way to enjoy the same 1,050MB/s transfer speeds and rugged housing as noted above.

We’re also still tracking a $70 discount on SanDisk’s 2TB USB-C Portable SDD, which has now dropped to $230. That’s on top of these discounted Samsung and Crucial NMVe SSDs which are on sale from $54.

WD 1TB My Passport Portable SSD features:

Save, access and protect the content that matters to you with the My Passport SSD, giving you accelerated read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s with NVMe technology. Help secure your drive and keep productivity flowing with password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Resist drops of up to 6.5ft (1.98m) with a sleek, durable metal design that is both shock and vibration-resistant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!