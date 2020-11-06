ComiXology heads into weekend with up to 67% off Wolverine graphic novels from $1

ComiXology is closing out the week by launching a new up to 67% off Marvel Wolverine Legacy sale with graphic novels and single issue reads from under $1. Amongst all of the discounts, a great way to dive into the sale would be with Astonishing Spider-Man & Wolverine at $3.99. Down from its $11 going rate, today’s offer saves you 64% and matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This one-off graphic novel centers around the web slinging hijinks of Spider-Man as he teams up with Wolverine to face off against a mysterious Marvel villain. Head below for Wolverine comic deals.

If the featured read isn’t quite drawing you in, but you’re still a fan of Wolverine, be sure to shop the rest of today’s sale at ComiXology for plenty of other comic deals. Whether you’re a more seasoned Marvel comic fan and want to catch up on the latest releases or just want to pick up the basics while they’re on sale, you’ll be covered.

Earlier today, we spotted a series of Dr. Seuss kids’ books go on sale at Amazon from under $3 which joins all of the other price cuts in our media guide right now. These discounted magazines are certainly worth a look, especially considering you can score year subscriptions for under $4 on titles like Men’s Health, Wired, GQ, and more. Then hit up our November reading list for all of the best titles dropping this month.

Astonishing Spider-Man & Wolverine synopsis:

Spider-Man and Wolverine! Everyone’s favorite wisecracking web-spinner and ferocious furball together at last, traveling to the edges of the Marvel Universe as they face such awful beings as the Czar, Big Murder and Doom the Living Planet! But who is the major Marvel villain pulling the strings? And can Spidey and Wolvie refrain from killing one another long enough to find out?

