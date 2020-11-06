Amazon Dr. Seuss kids’ book sale up to 40% off with deals from under $3

We have now spotted a number of notable deals on Dr. Seuss board books for the kids. Everything available here ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries 4+ star ratings. With up to 40% in savings, now is a great time to introduce the little ones to these absolute classics, or just to add some titles to your growing collection. “Bright and Early Board Books are simplified editions of your favorite Dr. Seuss stories, printed in a sturdy board format that’s perfect for little hands.” Deals start from under $3 Prime shipped and you’ll find our top picks down below. 

Amazon Dr. Seuss book sale:

We are also still tracking some big-time deals on kids’ toys from Melissa & Doug, Green Toys, and Paw Patrol right here, not to mention this offer on UBTECH’s buildable Astrobot Cosmos Coding Kit. Then head over to our latest LEGO building kit roundup for deals starting from $14

More on There’s a Wocket in My Pocket!:

Welcome to Dr. Seuss’s book of ridiculous rhymes, and get ready for a wild whirl of words! Keep an eye out for the Zink in the sink and the Bofa on the sofa, and don’t forget to say goodnight to the Zillow on your pillow! Everyday objects become the homes for colorful creatures that kids won’t be able to get enough of.

