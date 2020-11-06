Amazon is now offering 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Memberships for $29.99 with free digital delivery. Also matched as part of Target’s early Black Friday deals where RedCard holders can drop the price to $28.49 shipped. Regularly $45, today’s deal is $15 or 33% off the going rate and the best we can find. Just in time for a refresh before next week’s release of the Xbox Series S/X, Game Pass Ultimate includes all of the legacy Xbox Live Gold perks as well as access to Microsoft’s growing library of on-demand games — which just a got whole a lot more enticing with the inclusion Elder Scrolls 6 and other big-time Bethesda games. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Xbox Series S/X will go back on sale early next week so it is a good idea to ensure your Game Pass Ultimate membership is in order before your machine arrives. We could see these 3-months subs go for less over Black Friday, but it’s hard to tell how long or readily available those deals will be. And you can always tack on more months at a discount anyway.

In the meantime, check out this amazing Xbox Series X Fridge, Razer’s new headsets for Microsoft’s upcoming consoles, and the official Xbox Series X walkthrough showcasing Quick Resume, UI details, and more.

More on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, over 100 high-quality games on console, PC, and Android mobile devices, and access to EA Play included at no additional cost, all for one low monthly price.

Play upcoming Xbox Game Studios titles such as Halo Infinite the same day they release, plus recent hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Bleeding Edge.

With EA Play, members get instant access to a collection of EA’s best-loved series and top titles on console and PC, exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new games. Coming November 10, 2020.

