With the debut of Xbox Series S/X just around the corner, now is a great time to stock up on all the accessories you might need. Thankfully, Razer has taken the wraps off Kaira and Kaira Pro. These new Xbox Series X headsets can boast connectivity options like AUX, Xbox Wireless, and Bluetooth 5.0. And that’s not all; Razer Book 13 has also been unveiled with the “world’s thinnest 13.4-inch display bezels,” a wide variety of I/O, all-day battery life, and the list goes on. Continue reading to learn more.

Kaira Xbox Series X headsets arrive just in time

While both Kaira and Kaira Pro are made with Xbox Series S/X in mind, the high-end solution is the only one ready to embrace wireless connectivity with more than Microsoft consoles. This is thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 integration along with support for Xbox Wireless. AUX remains an option on both, but many modern devices have left that connector by the wayside.

Both of Razer’s new Xbox Series X headsets launch today. Pricing is set at $99.99 for Kaira and $149.99 for Kaira Pro. Orders placed directly at Razer will ship within a day or so, but the company plans to slowly distribute sales of Kaira headsets to authorized resellers throughout the rest of 2020.

Razer Book 13 boasts thin bezels and all-day battery life

The new Razer Book 13 sets out to differentiate itself as a laptop with the “world’s thinnest 13.4-inch display bezels.” On top of this, the display is custom calibrated and features Gorilla Glass 6. Another perk of Razer Book 13 is that it wields a wonderful variety of connectivity options. This includes two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C inputs, USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, a 3.5mm combination port, and even an HDMI 2.0 connector. Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 are also onboard, which should help this product keep up in wireless realm for years to come.

Razer Book 13 is available in two processor tiers, Intel i5 and i7. The former starts at $1,199.99 while the i7 model begins at $1,599.99. This product will be a Razer exclusive, meaning you won’t be able to find an Amazon listing, or if you do, it’ll likely be from a third-party seller and have inconsistent pricing.

9to5Toys’ Take

While Razer Book 13 looks like it could be a well-rounded and compelling product, its price point does seem sort of high, given the fact that even Apple laptops sell for less. Granted, it does handily deliver a nice variety of ports alongside a respectable feature set, its bigger price tag paired with Razer exclusivity will likely lead to a very limited amount of marketshare.

On the other hand, Kaira and Kaira Pro seem to be solid releases for Razer. Dropping two official Xbox Series X headsets just prior to the console’s debut is a slick move. Once again, a handicapped launch date for Amazon listings could reduce market penetration, but this does seem like a product line that could sell well, even if it’s direct from Razer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!