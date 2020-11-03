Upgrade your computer with Samsung and Crucial NMVe SSDs, more from $54

Amazon currently offers the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB M.2 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Down from its $170 going rate, today’s offer saves you 24%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Bringing Samsung’s 1TB 970 EVO to your computer is a great way to tackle slow boot times and sluggish file transfers. Its M.2 NMVe form-factor makes it compatible with a wide variety of machines including NAS, PCs, and more. You’re also looking at up to 3,500MB/s transfer speeds to complete the package. Over 15,000 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating. Head below for more from $54.

Other notable internal SSD deals:

If you’re in the market for a portable way to get some extra storage, OWC’s new Elektron USB-C SSDs are worth a closer look. The lineup just dropped with a miniature form-factor that still manages to offer 1,011MB/s speeds. Get all of the details in our coverage right here.

Samsung 970 EVO 1TB Internal SSD features:

The Samsung 970 EVO SSD continues to lead industry standards with V-NAND technology for reliable and superior performance. The SSD that goes further, the 970 EVO accelerates into next-gen computing by transforming high-end gaming and streamlining graphic-intensive workflows with the new Phoenix controller and Intelligent TurboWrite technology. Get stunning sequential read/write speeds of 3,500/2,500MB/s.

