Hyper Electric Bikes are $398 shipped with 20-miles of range (Reg. $600)

Walmart offers the Hyper E-Ride Electric Mountain Bike for $398 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for around $800 but trends at $600 more recently. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. Headlining this model is a 26-inch aluminum frame along with front and rear v-brakes. The 6-speed gear box supports a Shimano sifter and a 250W rear hub motor. You can count on a top speed of 20MPH here with a maximum runtime of 20-miles. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More below.

This gender-neutral version is also down to $398 as part of today’s sale, as well. It has been closer to $500 in recent months and today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked to date. Aside from the slight difference in design, pretty much everything here on the specs side of things mirrors the lead deal above. If you have multiple bike riders in your home wanting to go electric, this model may be a suitable solution.

For more environmentally-friendly offers, swing over to our Green Deals guide for more. Right now you can save on Snow Joe Snow Blowers at Home Depot and we also have a stellar deal on Anker’s new Powerhouse II solar generator at $340.

Hyper E-Ride features:

Ride in style with the Hyper E-Ride Electric Hybrid Bike, 36V Battery. It features a Shimano grip shifter and rear derailleur gear system. This 26″ electric bike includes front and rear V-brakes for enhanced stopping power and front suspension forks for a comfortable ride. It also has an integrated flush-mounted battery and a rear hub brushless motor. The battery charges in around 4 hours and lasts for about 20 miles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!