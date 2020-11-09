This instant meat thermometer includes a leave-in probe for under $14 (30% off)

GAISTEN Official (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2-in-1 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer + Probe for $13.99 Prime shipped with the code YZLR34IP at checkout. Normally $20, today’s deal saves you $6 and drops 30% off its regular going rate. You’ll find that this digital meat thermometer sets itself apart from other instant read models by also offering a probe that you can leave in the oven. It’ll read the temperature of your meal in 2- to 4-seconds and can even be left in the oven to monitor its progress throughout the day. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Need to save a buck? Well, this instant thermometer is available for $13 when you clip the on-page coupon. While it doesn’t offer the monitoring probe, if you’re just grilling that’s not even needed. You’ll still have a temperature reading in seconds and know when that steak is done and ready to eat.

For those who are on a tighter budget, this analog meat thermometer also gets the job done quite well. You’ll lose out on the easy-to-read digital display, but you’ll be able to toss it in the dishwasher to clean it up, which is something that neither model above can do. Plus, it comes in at under $6.50 on Amazon, which makes it a killer deal all around.

GAISTEN 2-in-1 Instant Meat Thermometer features:

Specially designed external wire probe to measure the internal temperature of the meat while put into the oven / grill / smoker, 42’’ long wire that you can track the meat thermometer from the machine outside, while the original probe can only measure the food after taking out from the machine. Meat probe and wire can withstand temp from -58°F to 572°F (-50°C to 300°C).

