With just over two weeks until Black Friday 2020, the ad leaks are starting to ramp up. Today has already unveiled GameStop and Nintendo but now we’re getting our first look at Lowe’s plans for Thanksgiving week. Lowe’s will be offering up two separate sales during the holiday season, one as a pre-Black Friday event, and another that goes from Thanksgiving week through Cyber Monday. Like many other retailers, we’re expecting this year’s event to be bigger than ever and have a heavy online presence as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic as a nation. Full details, store hours, and more can be found below.

Lowe’s unveils Black Friday plans, store hours, more

Lowe’s plans on offering up its first sale of the season on November 19 with deals rotating through until November 25. A fresh batch of offers will then drop on November 2 and continue through December 2. As part of its long-running tradition, Lowe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, which is no surprise.

This year’s Lowe’s Black Friday ad delivers 28-pages of deals on tools, home goods, holiday decor, and much more. There’s a number of big names in the mix this time around, including DEWALT, Ring, Google, Nest, and many more.

Some of our top picks include:

As you can see here, Lowe’s is no longer limiting itself to tools. This year’s sale is shaping up to include a wider swath of offers than we’ve ever seen from the popular home improvement store.

What are you most excited about from the Lowe’s Black Friday ad for this year? You can browse the entire thing down below for a more in-depth look at what to expect this year.

Source: BestBlackFriday

