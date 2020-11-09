After catching a glimpse of the upcoming GameStop sale this morning and the Mushroom Kingdom Holiday Gift Guide at the tail end of last week, we now have this year’s Nintendo Black Friday deals. As usual, Nintendo’s holiday offers don’t necessarily come in the form of a traditional ad, but rather a specialized page on its site highlighting some of the official price drops that will be available at select (most) retailers for the holidays. This year is no exception with special edition consoles, price drops on games, and more.

When do Nintendo Black Friday deals start?

The official 2020 Nintendo Black Friday deals will be kicking off as early as November 20 at a list of “participating retailers” that will be announced at a later date. This year’s special edition console will come available two-days later while the officially listed price drops on Pokémon: Let’s Go are scheduled to begin on November 25. Just keep in mind, these are Nintendo’s official price drop dates, so many of the games in question here will be seeing other price drops based on retailer-specific sales events as well.

Nintendo Black Friday console

Every year, Nintendo releases some kind of special edition console in celebration of Black Friday. Year’s past saw Mario Maker-edition 3DS machines, among other things, but 2020’s nod goes to a special Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle. It comes with a digital copy of the titular game, the latest edition Nintendo Switch, and 3-months of Nintendo Switch Online.

The special Nintendo Black Friday console will be available at most major retailers starting on November 22 for $299.99 including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop.

Nintendo Black Friday game deals

Nintendo is listing a good selection of some of its best Switch games among its Black Friday offers this year. Those include (but are likely not limited to) titles like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Splatoon 2, and more. All of which will be $20 off the $60 price tag and available at $40. Just keep in mind that some of these games are already at that price right now.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

