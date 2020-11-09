Moto G Stylus drops to $200 (Save 33%), more Android smartphones from $135

From $135

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Moto G Stylus 128GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $40, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. Moto G Stylus packs a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display alongside 2-day battery life and 128GB of onboard storage. Around back there’s a 48MP triple camera system and living up to the name, Motorola completes the package with an integrated stylus for taking notes, drawing, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more Android deals from $135.

Other Motorola Android smartphones on sale:

Those in the market for a more flagship Android offering won’t want to miss out on the OnePlus 8 Pro at an all-time low of $799. Saving you $200, a free pair of OnePlus Buds are also included to sweeten the pot. Then don’t miss out on this free iPhone 12 mini promotion.

Moto G Stylus features:

With its 48 MP, AI-powered triple camera system, moto g stylus captures outstanding shots in every situation. Sharper, brighter low-light photos with a 48 MP1 main sensor featuring Night Vision. Thrilling ultra-wide action videos. And incredibly detailed close-up shots up to 2cm away.

