OnePlus 8 Pro falls to new low with bundled OnePlus Buds at $799 (Save $278)

OnePlus is currently offering its unlocked 8 Pro 256GB 5G Android Smartphone bundled with a pair of OnePlus Buds for $799 shipped. Also available for $1 more at Amazon. Usually selling for $999, the added value of the earbuds saves you $278 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $100 and marking the lowest price we’ve seen to date. OnePlus 8 Pro delivers a 6.78-inch QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate alongside 5G connectivity, 256GB of storage, and a Snapdragon 865 SoC. You’ll also benefit from a 48MP quad-camera array. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 795 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Use your savings to protect the OnePlus 8 Pro with Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor Case for $12 at Amazon. With a slim design, this case features as a textured finish to add some extra grip onto your handset alongside scratch and drop protection. Plus, over 445 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Right now, you can also score a $300 discount on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy Note+ smartphone alongside everything else in our Android guide. All of the best app and game deals are still alive and kicking in our roundup, but you’ll also find Samsung’s Galaxy S20 at a new all-time low of $650.

OnePlus 8 Pro features:

Lead with Speed | 120 Hz Fluid Display – Incredibly responsive with sensational color accuracy. High-capacity 4510mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T + Warp Charge 30 Wireless with reverse wireless charging | 48 MP Quad Camera – Find your frame with a 48 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra wide angle camera, 3X telephoto lens with up to 30X Digital Zoom, and Color Filter Camera.

