Cricut’s arts and crafts DIY cutting machine now $100 off + free shipping

Walmart is now offering the Cricut Maker arts and crafts DIY machine (in Champagne) for $299 shipped. Note: Price appears once added to your cart. Regularly $400 like it currently goes for at Amazon, today’s deal is $100 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This one is great for everything from creating your own holiday DIY decor, paper crafts, “iron-ons, and vinyl decals to sewing projects, and balsa models.” Alongside the included companion design software and over 500 digital sewing patterns, this is a great way to take your home crafts and DIY design game up a notch or two with a rotary blade that can cut “virtually any fabric without backer.” Rated 4+ stars from over 7,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something comparable that’s a little bit smaller and more manageable, consider the Circuit Joy Machine. It will provide a similar experience in a tighter package and at $169. Whichever model you go with, you’ll have more than enough cash leftover for the Cricut Tool Set, which comes in at under $19 Prime shipped and includes tweezers, a weeder, micro-tip scissors, a spatula, scraper, and more.

But if you’re looking for some DIY tools in the home renovation category, Home Depot’s early Black Friday events are where you need to be. There are three massive sales you’ll want to take a look at including up to 40% off Husky gear, the RYOBI early Black Friday sale, and all of today’s Milwaukee tool deals at up to 40% off. Then head over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the Cricut Maker Machine:

With its expandable suite of tools and advanced rotary and knife blades, Cricut Maker cuts hundreds of materials from the most delicate fabric and paper to matboard and leather by applying up to 4 kg of force. The rotary blade cuts through virtually any fabric. The knife blade can slice through heavier materials up to 2.4 mm. The digital sewing pattern library has hundreds of patterns available to choose from.

