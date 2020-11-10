Lionel’s Disney Frozen Electric Train Set hits Amazon low at $255.50 (Reg. up to $400)

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesLionel
Get this deal REg. $400 $255.50

Amazon is now offering the Lionel Disney’s Frozen 2 Electric O Gauge Model Train Set for $255.54 shipped. Originally $400 direct from Lionel, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Just in time to have your very own Disney train surrounding the Christmas tree this year, this set comes with everything you need to get going. It includes the Frozen locomotive and tender, Frozen boxcar, Olaf and Sven chasing gondola, Frozen caboose, eight pieces of O36 curved FasTrack, two FasTrack 10-inch straight track sections, one LionChief FasTrack Terminal section, and everything you need to power it all. Working lights, die-cast construction, and opening doors round out the feature set. Reviews are light here, but Lionel is well-known for is train sets. More details below. 

You can save significantly with a battery-operated Lionel set though. The Lionel Disney’s Frozen Battery-Powered Model Train Set comes in at just $76 on Amazon where it carries stellar reviews. This set is quite as extensive or detailed, but if its just a simple train set for tree, it will get the job done. 

Speaking of holiday-worthy toy sets, be suer to check out LEGO’s 2020 Holiday Toy Book for all of this year’s best creations as well as the new Winter Village line and 2020’s new holiday sets. Then go head over to today’s Star Wars toys and apparel sale at Amazon with deals from $5.50

More on the Lionel Frozen 2 Electric O Gauge Model Train Set:

Frozen General Locomotive and tender, Frozen boxcar, Olaf and Sven chasing gondola, Frozen caboose, Eight pieces of O36 curved FasTrack, Two FasTrack 10” straight track Sections, One LionChief FasTrack Terminal section, One Plug-Expand-Play Power Lock-on section, Wall-pack power supply, LionChief remote for locomotive. Die-cast metal trucks, Opening doors on boxcar, Olaf chases Sven around the gondola when the train is running, Illuminated caboose

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Toys & Hobbies

Lionel

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Xbox Series S/X launch day: Where and when to buy
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Snow Joe 21-inch Electric Snow Blower $300, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe 2800PSI Electric Pressure Washer $200, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Get a 16-pack of LED light bulbs for $14, more

Learn More
Review

AndaSeat Fnatic Edition Review: Stands out with build quality and color [Video]

Learn More
Amazon low

Samsung’s 3.1-ch. soundbar drops to Amazon low at $208 shipped

$208 Learn More
Reg. $310

A 60-second setup headlines Coleman’s 8-Person Tent: $219 (Reg. $310)

$219 Learn More

Mandalorian Black Series Helmet goes up for pre-order with new Baby Yoda Funko Pop!

Read more Learn More
New low

VAVA’s 4K HDR laser projector drops to new all-time low at $1,949 (Reg. $2,800)

$1,949 Learn More